This Sale on Breville’s Editor-Approved Air Fryer Is One of the Best We’ve Seen All Year

The Food & Wine Fave is $180 off at Amazon.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Now that it’s the season of deals, it’s the perfect time to splurge on items you’ve had your eye on all year, and air fryers are some of the hottest appliances to grab. Though the price tag of some top-performers can be expensive, snapping up versatile appliances for your kitchen will prove to be worth it for years to come. 

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a tried-and-tested Food & Wine fave thanks to its large interior and stylish design, plus it’s on a rare sale. You can snap for 36% off right now, which is one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year.  

Breville Sale

Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $320 (originally $500) at amazon.com

This oven is a multi-functioning workhorse, since you can use it as a toaster oven or an air fryer, allowing you to bake, broil, toast, warm, roast, air-fry, proof, dehydrate, slow cook, and reheat. With 13 cooking functions in total, you can heat up a pizza, warm up cookies, toast up a bagel in no time — you just simply turn the dial to the desired method. 

Food & Wine testers ranked this machine as their favorite air fryer splurge for that reason, writing, “We're firm believers in investing in products that look great and make cooking easier and more fun, though, and this Breville oven certainly fits the bill.” 

Though testers noted that this air fryer is best displayed on your counter due to its size and weight (it’s 17.5-by-21.5-by-12.7-inches), they also wrote that its design is one that you’ll want to keep out. It has a sleek stainless steel exterior and interior, an LED menu display, knobs for selecting cook times and preferences, an interior oven light, and a see-through glass door that pulls down like an oven. 

You’ll also get accessories too, from a pizza pan to two oven racks, a broil rack, an enameled roasting pan, and a mesh basket rack. Food & Wine testers say the menu was incredibly easy to operate, and cooking results were up to par — especially because it has a large capacity. You can fit poultry, multiple slices or bread, and even a standard 9-by-13-inch baking dish too, which other air fryers can’t do. 

On Amazon, the air fryer has over 6,300 perfect ratings and a No. 1 bestselling spot on its convection ovens list. And though the retailer’s discount on Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is what caught our eye, you can also snap up other Breville ovens and air fryers on sale right now, with discounts starting at 20% off. These are rare deals you don’t want to miss.

Don’t wait—add the The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro to your Amazon cart now while it’s $180 off. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Breville Sale
Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
This Extra-Large Air Fryer Snagged the Top Spot in Our Rigorous Tests, and It’s the Cheapest We’ve Seen All Year
Early Air Fryer Deals Tout
Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Best Air Fryers
The 5 Best Air Fryers for 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Breville Joule® Oven Air Fryer Pro
One of Our Favorite Air Fryers Just Got a Smart Upgrade, and It Includes Hands-Free Cooking
Breville BOV900BSS the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
This Is the Cheapest We've Seen Breville's Air Fryer-Toaster Oven Combo All Year
Amazon Prime kitchen tools
These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Best Microwaves
We Tested the Best Microwaves — These Are Our Top Picks
Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven Tout
This Food & Wine-Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Doubles as a Toaster Oven, and It’s $100 Off at Target
Wayfair Wayday Kitchen Sale Tout
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
All-Clad Nonstick Pots and Pans Tout
You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off
Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0
This Clever Pod Saver Keeps Even the Most Delicate Herbs Fresh for Weeks, and This Set Is 30% Off
Hosting Essentials Tout
There Are Tons of Early Black Friday Deals on Holiday Hosting Essentials at Amazon—Starting at $12
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine
We Declared This Food Dehydrator the Best of the Best, and It's Discounted in a Rare Sale
The 11 Best Baking Tools of 2022
The 11 Best Baking Tools of 2022
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is Nearly $60 Off, and Shoppers Say It's 'a Breeze to Clean'