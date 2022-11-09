This Sale on Breville’s Editor-Approved Air Fryer Is One of the Best We’ve Seen All Year

Now that it’s the season of deals, it’s the perfect time to splurge on items you’ve had your eye on all year, and air fryers are some of the hottest appliances to grab. Though the price tag of some top-performers can be expensive, snapping up versatile appliances for your kitchen will prove to be worth it for years to come.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a tried-and-tested Food & Wine fave thanks to its large interior and stylish design, plus it’s on a rare sale. You can snap for 36% off right now, which is one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year.

Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $320 (originally $500) at amazon.com

This oven is a multi-functioning workhorse, since you can use it as a toaster oven or an air fryer, allowing you to bake, broil, toast, warm, roast, air-fry, proof, dehydrate, slow cook, and reheat. With 13 cooking functions in total, you can heat up a pizza, warm up cookies, toast up a bagel in no time — you just simply turn the dial to the desired method.

Food & Wine testers ranked this machine as their favorite air fryer splurge for that reason, writing, “We're firm believers in investing in products that look great and make cooking easier and more fun, though, and this Breville oven certainly fits the bill.”

Though testers noted that this air fryer is best displayed on your counter due to its size and weight (it’s 17.5-by-21.5-by-12.7-inches), they also wrote that its design is one that you’ll want to keep out. It has a sleek stainless steel exterior and interior, an LED menu display, knobs for selecting cook times and preferences, an interior oven light, and a see-through glass door that pulls down like an oven.

You’ll also get accessories too, from a pizza pan to two oven racks, a broil rack, an enameled roasting pan, and a mesh basket rack. Food & Wine testers say the menu was incredibly easy to operate, and cooking results were up to par — especially because it has a large capacity. You can fit poultry, multiple slices or bread, and even a standard 9-by-13-inch baking dish too, which other air fryers can’t do.

On Amazon, the air fryer has over 6,300 perfect ratings and a No. 1 bestselling spot on its convection ovens list. And though the retailer’s discount on Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is what caught our eye, you can also snap up other Breville ovens and air fryers on sale right now, with discounts starting at 20% off. These are rare deals you don’t want to miss.

Don’t wait—add the The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro to your Amazon cart now while it’s $180 off.

