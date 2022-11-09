Lifestyle Kitchen This Sale on Breville’s Editor-Approved Air Fryer Is One of the Best We’ve Seen All Year The Food & Wine Fave is $180 off at Amazon. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Now that it’s the season of deals, it’s the perfect time to splurge on items you’ve had your eye on all year, and air fryers are some of the hottest appliances to grab. Though the price tag of some top-performers can be expensive, snapping up versatile appliances for your kitchen will prove to be worth it for years to come. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a tried-and-tested Food & Wine fave thanks to its large interior and stylish design, plus it’s on a rare sale. You can snap for 36% off right now, which is one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Amazon To buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $320 (originally $500) at amazon.com This oven is a multi-functioning workhorse, since you can use it as a toaster oven or an air fryer, allowing you to bake, broil, toast, warm, roast, air-fry, proof, dehydrate, slow cook, and reheat. With 13 cooking functions in total, you can heat up a pizza, warm up cookies, toast up a bagel in no time — you just simply turn the dial to the desired method. Food & Wine testers ranked this machine as their favorite air fryer splurge for that reason, writing, “We're firm believers in investing in products that look great and make cooking easier and more fun, though, and this Breville oven certainly fits the bill.” You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off Though testers noted that this air fryer is best displayed on your counter due to its size and weight (it’s 17.5-by-21.5-by-12.7-inches), they also wrote that its design is one that you’ll want to keep out. It has a sleek stainless steel exterior and interior, an LED menu display, knobs for selecting cook times and preferences, an interior oven light, and a see-through glass door that pulls down like an oven. You’ll also get accessories too, from a pizza pan to two oven racks, a broil rack, an enameled roasting pan, and a mesh basket rack. Food & Wine testers say the menu was incredibly easy to operate, and cooking results were up to par — especially because it has a large capacity. You can fit poultry, multiple slices or bread, and even a standard 9-by-13-inch baking dish too, which other air fryers can’t do. On Amazon, the air fryer has over 6,300 perfect ratings and a No. 1 bestselling spot on its convection ovens list. And though the retailer’s discount on Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is what caught our eye, you can also snap up other Breville ovens and air fryers on sale right now, with discounts starting at 20% off. These are rare deals you don’t want to miss. Don’t wait—add the The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro to your Amazon cart now while it’s $180 off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now Home Bakers Swear by These Ceramic Dishes for Perfect Pies, and You Can Get Two for the Price of One Nordic Ware’s Festive Fall Bundt, Cakelet, and Loaf Pans Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Thanksgiving Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit