Breville's Nespresso Machine Makes Coffee 'Better Than Starbucks,' and It's Nearly $100 Off Now

Get your coffee or espresso fix before leaving home.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on April 23, 2023

A great way to get your morning going is with a cup of coffee or an espresso. And rather than running through a drive-thru, it’s so convenient to enjoy it at home. It’s easier on your budget, and you can savor it on the weekend, too. You just need the right machine to make it. 

And we’ve got just the thing. Right now,this top-rated Nespresso coffee maker by Breville is almost $100 off at Amazon right now. 

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker

Amazon

To buy: Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $193 (originally $270) at amazon.com 

This coffee and espresso machine sports a retro-modern look and comes with an Aeroccino, Nespresso accessory that is a separate milk frother to froth hot or cold milk. Home baristas will enjoy getting the perfect design to top off their espresso with the delectable foam. The unit itself fits nicely on a kitchen counter with dimensions of 11.91- by 11.93- by 8.32-inches and has a 5-cup capacity. It can make multiple cup sizes: For coffee lovers, you can select from 5 or 8 ounces, and if you’re craving an espresso, you can choose a single- or a double-shot. 

To get that cup of coffee, you simply select a pod (which are very cool, by the way, as they have a barcode on the bottom rim edges that tell the machine what to make), push the button, and then patiently wait for the magic to happen. Tap your fingers if you must, but it really takes less than a minute for that delicious concoction to appear.  

Amazon shoppers love this machine, giving it over 4,300 five-star ratings for the high quality coffee and espresso it makes, and how quickly it does the job. Several reviewers express their delight in the taste and that there’s no need to leave their kitchen now to get a decent cup of coffee or espresso. One reviewer is obsessed with this machine and writes, “It makes an excellent cup of coffee or demitasse of espresso” and adores its “full-bodied flavor.” While another adds they are “pretty sure they can make a latte better than Starbucks now!”

A third shopper writes, “the machine is everything I wanted and more.” They also add that “it takes about a minute to brew a full cup of coffee” and says that the “milk frother quickly produces a warm frothy milk.”

The convenience of mouthwatering coffee or espresso in your own kitchen is right there at your fingertips, so grab this coffee and espresso machine at Amazon while it’s still nearly 30% off.  

At the time of publishing, the price was $193.

