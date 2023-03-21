This Compact Breville Toaster Oven Is a Space-Saving Favorite, and It’s Almost 40% Off Right Now

It can even roast a whole chicken.

Published on March 21, 2023

A versatile appliance that doesn’t take up a lot of space on your counter is a kitchen unicorn — hard to find, but worth chasing down. One such unicorn is a toaster oven. Right now, you probably have a boring single-use toaster languishing in a crumb covered corner. The far superior toaster oven offers so many more cooking opportunities.

This Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven is one of the most practical tools you can buy, especially if you live in a small space or don’t have much extra time to cook elaborate meals. It might not fully replace your oven, but it will certainly make it easier to prepare quick meals throughout the day. It’s one of our favorites after we tested 13 different models, and right now you can grab it for 38% off at Amazon.  

Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven

Amazon

To buy: Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven, $142 (originally $230) at amazon.com

The Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven can roast vegetables and even a small chicken, cook both frozen and homemade pizzas, bake muffins and cupcakes, and of course toast bread and bagels.

We found that this sleek toaster oven’s intuitive design makes it easy to use and that its 10.2-by-16.7-inch footprint doesn’t waste space on the kitchen counter. The simple dials and buttons on the front of the toaster oven are clearly labeled, making the instruction manual nearly obsolete. With the nonstick coating on the inside of the toaster oven, we also found that it’s easy to clean.

Of the eight presets that the toaster oven comes with, it worked best in the broiling category. However, we did notice that there was some occasional uneven toasting of bread. Still, if you're a home cook working in tight quarters, this compact oven is the best option on the market right now. 

While the pizza pan and cutting board are sold separately, the appliance comes with a broiling rack and baking pan, so you don't necessarily need to already own a ton of cooking accessories to make good use of this toaster oven. 

Overall, this Breville toaster oven makes cooking weeknight dinners — and even baking simple desserts — accessible to everyone, whether you’re just starting out or you’re in the market for a time-saving tool. 

Grab the Breville Smart Compact Stainless Steel Toaster Oven while it’s still under $150, especially if you have limited counter space in your kitchen. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $142.

