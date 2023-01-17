Snag a Breville Espresso Machine While It’s Over $100 Off at Amazon

Calling all coffee lovers.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine BES870XL
Photo:

Food & Wine / Michelle Barnes

I have a Lorelai Gilmore-level obsession with coffee. There’s not a single form I don’t love, from a cappuccino to a latte, to cold brew and just regular old drip, coffee is just the best part of my morning, and sometimes my day. But, unlike Lorelai, I do care if the coffee tastes good. 

One of the best ways to ensure your morning brew is delicious is to invest in a quality espresso machine. And if you’re looking for an upgrade, you’re in luck: our favorite espresso machine is over $100 off at Amazon right now. 

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel,

Amazon

To buy: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $628 (originally $750) at amazon.com

Food & Wine testers named the Breville Barista Express our favorite espresso machine because of how well-designed the machine is. Its grinder is wisely synced with the rest of the machine so that it produces the just right amount of fresh grounds for your desired brew consistency, every time. And, since you’re setting your consistency on that machine, it also alters the water pressure when you go to pull a shot, so you end up with evenly extracted espresso. In short, something that takes baristas years of training to perfect, Breville has programmed into a machine and made it so simple that anyone can do it at home. 

In addition to all that fancy technology, the grinder can hold up to a half a pound of espresso at a time, so you don’t have to refill it very often. The machine comes with a powerful steam wand attached to froth your milk — this takes a little practice but once you get used to it, you’ll be making latte art in no time. 

RELATED: The Best Drip Coffee Makers for Your Morning Brew

And beyond all of the features, the machine just looks absolutely beautiful. It has a relatively small footprint as far as espresso machines go (about 12 inches wide), and a sleek stainless steel exterior that will match any decor. 

So what are you waiting for? Snag this Food & Wine Favorite while it’s still over $100 off at Amazon, and start brewing like a barista. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
The 8 Best Espresso Machines of 2023
Coffee Machine Sale
Last Chance: Keurig, Nespresso, and More Top-Rated Coffee Makers Are Up to 51% Off Today
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
The 7 Best Coffee Makers with Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Kitchen Aid Sale Williams Sonoma Tout
Williams Sonoma Discounted Tons of KitchenAid Mixers and Attachments: Shop 10 of the Best Deals Now
Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle, and It’s 41% Off Right Now
Target Kitchen Deals Tout
The 35 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Target’s Huge Weekend Sale, Like $370 Off Staub Cocottes
Bodum 1928-16US4 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker
Food & Wine Testers Say This French Press Makes the Smoothest, Most Flavorful Brew Out There, and It’s 40% Off Right Now
Coffee Maker by Cuisinart
My Favorite Drip Coffee Machine Makes Coffee That Rivals My Local Coffee Shop, and It’s on Sale
Editors Best Kitchen Items
These Are the Best Kitchen Items Our Shopping Editors Bought All Year
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte tout
Refresh Your Cookware and Kitchen Appliances with These 25 Deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale — Up to 79% Off
Cuisinart Bread Maker
Now’s the Time for Bread Baking Projects, and This on-Sale Cuisinart Machine Makes Baking Fresh Loaves a Breeze
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology
Snag Our Favorite Air Fryer While It’s Almost 60% Off at Amazon Right Now
Williams Sonoma After Christmas Sale Tout
Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More Top Brands Right Now
Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off
Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker Machine
It’s Cold Out, but It’s the Best Time to Buy an Ice Maker — Our Favorite Is 40% Off at Amazon