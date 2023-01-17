Snag a Breville Espresso Machine While It’s Over $100 Off at Amazon

I have a Lorelai Gilmore-level obsession with coffee. There’s not a single form I don’t love, from a cappuccino to a latte, to cold brew and just regular old drip, coffee is just the best part of my morning, and sometimes my day. But, unlike Lorelai, I do care if the coffee tastes good.

One of the best ways to ensure your morning brew is delicious is to invest in a quality espresso machine. And if you’re looking for an upgrade, you’re in luck: our favorite espresso machine is over $100 off at Amazon right now.

To buy: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $628 (originally $750) at amazon.com

Food & Wine testers named the Breville Barista Express our favorite espresso machine because of how well-designed the machine is. Its grinder is wisely synced with the rest of the machine so that it produces the just right amount of fresh grounds for your desired brew consistency, every time. And, since you’re setting your consistency on that machine, it also alters the water pressure when you go to pull a shot, so you end up with evenly extracted espresso. In short, something that takes baristas years of training to perfect, Breville has programmed into a machine and made it so simple that anyone can do it at home.

In addition to all that fancy technology, the grinder can hold up to a half a pound of espresso at a time, so you don’t have to refill it very often. The machine comes with a powerful steam wand attached to froth your milk — this takes a little practice but once you get used to it, you’ll be making latte art in no time.

And beyond all of the features, the machine just looks absolutely beautiful. It has a relatively small footprint as far as espresso machines go (about 12 inches wide), and a sleek stainless steel exterior that will match any decor.

So what are you waiting for? Snag this Food & Wine Favorite while it’s still over $100 off at Amazon, and start brewing like a barista.