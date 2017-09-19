This North Carolina Breakfast Biscuit Chain Needs to be Everywhere

The food at Biscuitville is made from scratch, with a new batch of hand-kneaded biscuits coming off the line every fifteen minutes or so, all day long. Their motto is "Fresh Southern," everything they can possibly source within the region, they do, be that locally-milled flour, eggs or even pickles, sauces, and sodas. The coffee they serve? That's Carolina-roasted, too.

The breakfast offerings here are far from ordinary; you can start your day with a spicy chicken biscuit topped with pimento cheese (also local), or get salty with the Ultimate Country Ham biscuit, with two slabs of salty, locally-cured ham (obviously) egg and cheese. The sides are magnificently southern, and taste very homemade—grits in a cup, sausage gravy—and you can even round out the experience by doing the super-local thing, by ordering a cup of Cheerwine, that cherry-flavored, lipstick red, Carolina favorite.

One Biscuitville would be good enough. This is the South, however—one location was clearly never going to be enough. First opened back in the 1960s, Biscuitville is now an entire chain of restaurants, with dozens of locations, mostly in north-central North Carolina, with just a few locations north of the border in Virginia. Also, because America, you typically won't even have to get out of your car—there'll be a drive-thru, too.

Courtesy of Biscuitville

Even after decades of operation, the chain remains family-owned and privately held, with headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina—the son of its founder, Maurice Jennings, still runs the company. For most of its life, you went to Biscuitville just for breakfast, served until closing time, typically in the mid-afternoon. In 2014, however, the company began tinkering with the concept of lunch, which is now served in select locations—options include a Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich, chicken tenders, and the lowbrow exquisite Cackalacky Chop, a fried pork chop cutlet topped with Carolina Cole Slaw and a sweet barbecue sauce made with Cheerwine (obviously).