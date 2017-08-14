7 Pop Culture-Inspired Waffle Makers to Start Your Day Right

At this point, we've all seen our fair share of pancake art, but not all of us are meant to make masterpieces on the griddle. Buf if breakfast is becoming boring or you've just found that plain old grid pattern on your waffles to be lacking in personality, there's another way to have our favorite characters sitting on our breakfast plate covered in butter and maple syrup. These pop culture-inspired waffle makers turn icons from movies, music, TV shows and newspaper comics into delicious, crispy works of art. All you have to do is put in the waffle batter and wait. — Clara Olshanksy

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Waffle Maker

Okay, so the idea of waffles that come from the sewer may not sound super appetizing, but this TMNT waffle maker, which puts a ninja turtle on every waffle, is still pretty awesome. Plus, since there's no color distinction, you can imagine that it's Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, or Michelangelo, whichever's your favorite.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

The Hot Topic Marvel Captain America Shield Waffle Maker

For another crime-fighting approach, you can have every waffle you eat be a vibranium shield protecting you from the forces of evil with this Captain America waffle maker.

3 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

The Pangea Brands Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker

Or you can be on the side of the bad guys with this amazing Death Star waffle maker. The Death Star shape works so well as a waffle that we have to wonder if George Lucas was waiting for his breakfast to be ready when he came up with it.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

The Smart Planet Peanuts Snoopy and Charlie Brown Waffle Maker

For an entirely different take on the pop culture waffle, you can have the faces of Snoopy and Charlie Brown for breakfast, which actually sounds kind of evil but we like to focus on the cute side of it, with this adorable Peanuts waffle maker.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

The Disney Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker

While we're talking about waffles shaped like cute, animated characters, there's also this Mickey Mouse waffle maker. Mickey's smile is pretty contagious, so this one's a good way to start your day off happy.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

The Disney Olaf Frozen Waffle Maker

Another smiley Disney option: you can have Olaf grinning at you first thing in the morning with this Frozen waffle maker. No, that's not a waffle maker that makes frozen waffles. It's a Frozen-themed regular waffle maker.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

The KISS Demon Waffle Maker

This one may be smiley, but it's definitely not heartwarming. If you miss 70s glam metal, now you can have waffles shaped like a member of KISS's face. It's somewhere between awesome and terrifying.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy of Amazon

Bonus: The Hello Kitty Pancake Maker

This one didn't make the cut, cause it's not technically a waffle maker, but it's pretty great: you can have mini pancakes shaped like Hello Kitty with this adorable pancake maker.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up