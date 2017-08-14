7 Pop Culture-Inspired Waffle Makers to Start Your Day Right

At this point, we've all seen our fair share of pancake art, but not all of us are meant to make masterpieces on the griddle. Buf if breakfast is becoming boring or you've just found that plain old grid pattern on your waffles to be lacking in personality, there's another way to have our favorite characters sitting on our breakfast plate covered in butter and maple syrup. These pop culture-inspired waffle makers turn icons from movies, music, TV shows and newspaper comics into delicious, crispy works of art. All you have to do is put in the waffle batter and wait. — Clara Olshanksy