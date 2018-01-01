Chicken and waffles is the ultimate in American soul food. A basic buttermilk waffle is traditionally topped with crispy fried chicken, butter and maple syrup for a comforting, sweet-savory mashup. It’s a southern classic, yet countless variations on the original are being cooked up throughout the country. At chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster restaurant in New York City, the chicken is tossed in hot sauce, fried shallots, garlic and chiles, while the waffle is spiced with cinnamon and ginger. And at Root & Bone, another New York eatery, the dish is reinvented as a sandwich: Sweet tea–brined fried chicken is served between two mini waffles with pickled green tomatoes and whiskey-spiked maple syrup. The next time you want to mix things up at brunch, try this delicious, unexpected combination.