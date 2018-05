Since when do waffles have to be made out of plain batter? We've made versions out of shredded potatoes, kimchi and cinnamon rolls. There are so many ingredients that do well in a waffle iron. Food & Wine's guide to waffles helps you to explore all of the possibilities by including recipes for classically sweet ideas, savory waffle-filled dinners and gluten-free variations, plus the best waffle spots to try throughout the country. You're guaranteed to never have a boring waffle again.