7 Ultimate Summer Toasts for Brunch

Insta-worthy toast.  

F&W Editors
August 13, 2016

Take your toast game to the next level with these seven summery versions. 

1. Pumpernickel with Avocado, Charred Corn and Tomato

This healthy toast takes advantage of terrific summer produce. 

2. Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta

Grilled peppers and squash top country toast that's slathered with fresh basil. 

3. The BAE: Beet, Avocado and Egg on Toast

© Christina Liva

Pickled beet take this toast to the next level. 

4. Garlic-Toasted Tomato Sandwiches

It doesn't get more summery than this open-face sandwich featuring juicy tomatoes piled on garlicky grilled bread.

5. Feta-and-Radish Toasts

You can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts including watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon.

6. Grilled Kale Toasts

© Con Poulos

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on thick slices of grilled ciabatta bread.

7. Lima Bean Hummus and Tomato Toast

This healthy breakfast is ready in just 30 minutes. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up