7 Ultimate Summer Toasts for Brunch

Take your toast game to the next level with these seven summery versions.

This healthy toast takes advantage of terrific summer produce.

Grilled peppers and squash top country toast that's slathered with fresh basil.

© Christina Liva

Pickled beet take this toast to the next level.

It doesn't get more summery than this open-face sandwich featuring juicy tomatoes piled on garlicky grilled bread.

You can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts including watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon.

© Con Poulos

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on thick slices of grilled ciabatta bread.

This healthy breakfast is ready in just 30 minutes.