7 Ultimate Summer Toasts for Brunch

Insta-worthy toast.
Take your toast game to the next level with these seven summery versions.
1. Pumpernickel with Avocado, Charred Corn and Tomato
This healthy toast takes advantage of terrific summer produce.
2. Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta
Grilled peppers and squash top country toast that's slathered with fresh basil.
3. The BAE: Beet, Avocado and Egg on Toast
© Christina Liva
Pickled beet take this toast to the next level.
4. Garlic-Toasted Tomato Sandwiches
It doesn't get more summery than this open-face sandwich featuring juicy tomatoes piled on garlicky grilled bread.
5. Feta-and-Radish Toasts
You can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts including watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon.
6. Grilled Kale Toasts
© Con Poulos
Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on thick slices of grilled ciabatta bread.
7. Lima Bean Hummus and Tomato Toast
This healthy breakfast is ready in just 30 minutes.