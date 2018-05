Waffles, Pancakes, sweet rolls – what’s not to love? Weekend brunch has become one of America’s favorite meals and sweet brunch features some of the most loveable dishes to start your day – or recover from the night before. Accompanied with a spicy bloody mary or mimosa, brunch is a great time to let loose and enjoy the weekend. Here is Food & Wine’s definitive guide to sweet brunch items you can make at home and enjoy with good company.