Reasons We Want to Wake Up Early in Asia

Our favorite Far East hotels and winners of the Food & Wine Hotel Awards are all about stellar service and design—and breakfasts we wish would last all day.

April 12, 2017

Jet lag is a drag on every traveler, and nowhere does it hit harder than in Asia, half a world from home. But there’s an upside to those bleary-eyed mornings, and it’s just an elevator ride away. Hotel breakfasts in Asia absolutely crush breakfasts anyplace else—which is good news, because you’re probably famished by daybreak. (Hey, it’s dinnertime on your clock.) Here, three hotels  where we never sleep in:

Park Hyatt Saigon 

For beef phomi quang rice noodles and iced Vietnamese coffee.  (park.hyatt.com) 

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong 

For pork dumplings and Alaskan crab-and-spinach omelets at  Mandarin Grill + Bar. (mandarinoriental.com)

The Peninsula Bangkok 

For roast duck congee, barbecue pork buns and lychee Danishes. (peninsula.com) 

