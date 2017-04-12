Reasons We Want to Wake Up Early in Asia

Jet lag is a drag on every traveler, and nowhere does it hit harder than in Asia, half a world from home. But there’s an upside to those bleary-eyed mornings, and it’s just an elevator ride away. Hotel breakfasts in Asia absolutely crush breakfasts anyplace else—which is good news, because you’re probably famished by daybreak. (Hey, it’s dinnertime on your clock.) Here, three hotels where we never sleep in:

Park Hyatt Saigon

For beef pho, mi quang rice noodles and iced Vietnamese coffee. (park.hyatt.com)

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

For pork dumplings and Alaskan crab-and-spinach omelets at Mandarin Grill + Bar. (mandarinoriental.com)

The Peninsula Bangkok

For roast duck congee, barbecue pork buns and lychee Danishes. (peninsula.com)



RELATED: Basic Chinese Congee Recipe

Check out more of our winners in our 2017 Food & Wine Hotel Awards.