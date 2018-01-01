Parfaits are so fun to eat because you can see everything you’re about to enjoy without actually digging to the bottom. And these layered desserts are an easy way to create a stunning treat without needing a lot of baking or decorating skills—you just need to be able to wield a spoon. A crowd-pleasing parfait can be as simple as alternating layers of hot fudge and vanilla ice cream. Food & Wine’s guide covers recipe ideas that will up your breakfast game, streamline making dessert and get you through all four seasons. Really, the ingredient options are limitless.