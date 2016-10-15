How to Fall-ify Your Pancakes

Add fall flavors to brunch.

F&W Editors
October 15, 2016

1. Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

These healthy, wheat-free pancakes combine almond and white rice flour.

2. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes

Nothing says fall like these fluffy pumpkin pie spiced pancakes. 

3. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes with Caramelized Apples

A quick sauté of apples with butter, sugar and cinnamon makes the perfect seasonal topping.

4. Souffléd Apple Pancake

This beautiful, fast breakfast is great for a crowd.

5. Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote

Chef Amanda Freitag’s fall pancakes are excellent for brunch or topped with a scoop of ice cream for dessert.

