How to Fall-ify Your Pancakes

Add fall flavors to brunch.
1. Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
These healthy, wheat-free pancakes combine almond and white rice flour.
2. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
Kamran Siddiqi
Nothing says fall like these fluffy pumpkin pie spiced pancakes.
3. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes with Caramelized Apples
A quick sauté of apples with butter, sugar and cinnamon makes the perfect seasonal topping.
4. Souffléd Apple Pancake
This beautiful, fast breakfast is great for a crowd.
5. Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote
© Tara Fisher
Chef Amanda Freitag’s fall pancakes are excellent for brunch or topped with a scoop of ice cream for dessert.