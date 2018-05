Light, fluffy pancakes are the perfect vehicle for a pool of melting butter and drizzle of maple syrup. If you want to take this breakfast dish even further, try adding delicious mix-ins and creative toppings. Food & Wine has ideas such as cinnamon polenta, lemon ricotta, blueberry banana and more. Plus, our own mad genius, Justin Chapple, reveals how you can use a turkey baster as your secret weapon for making the best pancakes yet.