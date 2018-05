A piping hot bowl of hearty oatmeal is a great way to kickstart your day on a chilly fall or winter morning. Oats are loaded with soluble fiber that have been shown to lower cholesterol levels. And if you don't have time to cook your oats, jump onto the overnight oats bandwagon, which allows you to have breakfast ready as soon as you wake up. Use Food & Wine's guide to find out how to incorporate oats into breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.