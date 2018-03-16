A Showstopping Springtime Brunch

A full Easter brunch before noon? It’s no problem with these recipes and techniques from Sarah Grueneberg. The chef-partner of Chicago’s Monteverde restaurant prepares for a spring banquet at home with a kitchen pro’s eye toward efficiency and ease.

She makes her grandfather’s favorite spaetzle a day ahead and roasts her vegetable sides (asparagus and wild mushrooms) on the same baking sheet for a two-in-one, shove-in-the-oven side dish. As mealtime draws near, Grueneberg paints a smoked spiral-cut ham with saba—a thick, sweet glaze made from wine grapes—and dresses the spaetzle with cheesy fonduta and dollops of green pea pesto.

Finally, she uncorks her favorite wines and makes a batch cocktail—a Campari, framboise, and grapefruit concoction—in a pitcher. Brunch is served.

Eva Kolenko

