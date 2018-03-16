A Showstopping Springtime Brunch

Eva Kolenko

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Chicago’s Monteverde restaurant mines her German heritage for a showstopping wine lover’s springtime feast.

Mary-Frances Heck
March 16, 2018

A full Easter brunch before noon? It’s no problem with these recipes and techniques from Sarah Grueneberg. The chef-partner of Chicago’s Monteverde restaurant prepares for a spring banquet at home with a kitchen pro’s eye toward efficiency and ease.

She makes her grandfather’s favorite spaetzle a day ahead and roasts her vegetable sides (asparagus and wild mushrooms) on the same baking sheet for a two-in-one, shove-in-the-oven side dish. As mealtime draws near, Grueneberg paints a smoked spiral-cut ham with saba—a thick, sweet glaze made from wine grapes—and dresses the spaetzle with cheesy fonduta and dollops of green pea pesto.

Finally, she uncorks her favorite wines and makes a batch cocktail—a Campari, framboise, and grapefruit concoction—in a pitcher. Brunch is served.

Whitefish Rillettes

Eva Kolenko

Saba and Dijon-Glazed Easter Ham

Eva Kolenko

Oma's Green Mountain Salad

Eva Kolenko

Baked Spaetzle Green Pea Pesto

Eva Kolenko

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

Eva Kolenko

Grapefruit Spritz

Eva Kolenko

Rhubarb and Candied Ginger Crostata with Whipped Mascarpone

Eva Kolenko

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up