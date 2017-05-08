The Latest Breakfast Instagram Craze is This Unexpected Take on Eggs

Here's a dreamy breakfast idea that'll instantly increase its Instagram-ability—consider fluffing up your egg whites and making "cloud eggs" in the morning.

These adorable (and delicious) puffy creations are super-simple to put together. Just separate your egg whites, beat them til they form stiff peaks, add parmesan cheese (and any other mix-ins you like—some people like ham, some chives, or both), and bake with the egg yolk dropped back in the center.

Oh, and don't forget to Instagram your breakfast to make your friends super-jealous. Here are some of our faves:

