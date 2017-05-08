The Latest Breakfast Instagram Craze is This Unexpected Take on Eggs

Fluffy "cloud eggs" are all over our social media feeds. 

Here's a dreamy breakfast idea that'll instantly increase its Instagram-ability—consider fluffing up your egg whites and making "cloud eggs" in the morning.

These adorable (and delicious) puffy creations are super-simple to put together. Just separate your egg whites, beat them til they form stiff peaks, add parmesan cheese (and any other mix-ins you like—some people like ham, some chives, or both), and bake with the egg yolk dropped back in the center.

Oh, and don't forget to Instagram your breakfast to make your friends super-jealous. Here are some of our faves:

 

 

 

Cloud eggs. The latest food craze! HOW TO MAKE CLOUD EGGS Separate the eggs’ yolks from the whites and place each in different bowls. Whisk the whites until they are of a fluffy, thick consistency. Add any extra ingredients and then fold in. Place the egg white mix into piles on a baking sheet – leave a hole for the yolk. Bake in pre-heated oven at 230°C for between five and eight minutes. Remove from oven and put the yolk in the hole, bake for three more minutes. Take out of oven and serve. Enjoy! Coach Lindsay. #protein #fitness #nutrition #foodie #mompreneuer #foodporn #mamawithmuscles #healthyfood #healthy #food #tastethetalk #fit #eatclean #motivation #gym #workout #lifestyle #yummy #muscle #girlswholift #healthyeating #fitfam #delicious #yum #foodlover #eat #breakfast #monday #cloudeggs

Have you made cloud eggs? Tag them @foodandwine on Instagram to show us!

