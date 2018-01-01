It's amazing how bread, eggs and milk can transform into this amazingly delicious brunch option. And French toast can take on many forms: try it stuffed, with variations on the bread type or as a sandwich. Chef Zoe Nathan likes to make hers out of brioche to give the toast a decadent, custard-like texture. She tops each piece with tart cranberry sauce as a great alternative to the typical maple syrup. Try out your own experimental toppings and use the recipe in Food & Wine's guide as a starting point. There's no end to the way you can flavor your French toast.