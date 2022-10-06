Fast Breakfasts For the Busy Morning Rush

Whether you're looking for quick breakfast recipe ideas for the busy morning rush to school, or to get to the office, we have you covered. Here are 15 of our favorite fast breakfasts; each takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. But the best part of these easy, fast breakfasts is that they are guaranteed to make even the busiest morning more delicious. Blend up Banana Smoothies in the time it takes to make a bowl of cereal, or pick up a trick to cook your eggs while toasting your bagel in the same pan (and at the same time). Read on for these recipes and more to jumpstart the day before rushing out the door.

01 of 15 Chorizo Migas Victor Protasio If you like breakfast burritos, you'll love migas. Here, strips of tortillas are fried in flavorful rendered chorizo fat, then cooked with onion, garlic, and jalapeño, and finally, are stirred into eggs to create this classic Mexican breakfast. Served with avocado, beans, and tangy Cotija cheese, this is a hearty and flavorful way to jumpstart your day. Go to recipe

02 of 15 Blueberry-Almond Yogurt Toast Photo by Sarah Crowder / Food Styling by Chandra Ram Top your toast with yogurt and give it a quick turn in the air fryer or a hot oven to make yogurt toast, a fast breakfast that beautifully mimics the texture and flavor of French toast or even a cheese Danish. It comes together in just a few minutes, making it an option even on busy mornings. Thick Greek-style yogurt works best here to achieve the creamy texture you want in the custard. If you don't have brioche, use challah or any other soft bread here; save the sturdy wholegrain sourdough for another use. And feel free to play around with the toppings as well; you can vary the type of sliced fruit, or add chocolate chips or dollops of peanut butter or chocolate-hazelnut spread. Go to recipe

03 of 15 Brown Butter Pancakes with Sheet Pan Berry Syrup Andrea Slonecker F&W Cooks contributor Andrea Slonecker takes this breakfast basic to a delicious new level with toasty browned butter and a fruit syrup that comes together on a sheet pan in just minutes. Frozen berries burst in the oven, releasing their juices to mingle with caramelly brown sugar and a little bit of lemon for balance. Trust us — one bite and you'll never reach for a box mix again. Go to recipe

04 of 15 Gyeranjjim (Korean Steamed Eggs) Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Prop Styling by Christina Daley / Food Styling by Ali Ramee Eunjo Park, a 2020 F&W Best New Chef, turns to the microwave to make gyeranjjim, a fluffy and luxurious dish of Korean steamed eggs, in just a few minutes. The eggs are infused with flavorful broth and topped with all kinds of optional garnishes, like a drizzle of toasted sesame oil or hot chile oil, or a sprinkle of scallions, or sesame seeds. Traditionally served as a side dish, gyeranjjim can also be served on its own or with a side of rice. Go to recipe

05 of 15 Purple Daikon Coconut Yogurt Toast with Peanut Salsa Photo by Sarah Crowder / Food Styling by Chandra Ram Thick coconut yogurt, peppery purple daikon radish, and a lime and chile peanut salsa inspired by salsa macha come together for this savory yogurt toast created by Filipino American chef Woldy Reyes. He advises using a thick coconut yogurt for this recipe; if yours is too thin, spoon it into a piece of cheesecloth and let it drain over a bowl for a couple of hours to thicken. Go to recipe

06 of 15 Vegan Tofu Scramble Haile Thomas / Will Coleman This recipe from cookbook author Haile Thomas uses smashed extra-firm tofu, herbs, and vegetables for a hearty vegan breakfast. Nutritional yeast adds a rich and nutty "cheesy" flavor, oat milk makes it creamy, and an optional pinch or two of kala namak (black salt), emulates the sulfuric taste in eggs. Go to recipe

07 of 15 Breakfast Burrito © Pernille Pedersen For this light-but-hearty breakfast, chef Spike Mendelsohn scrambles eggs with egg whites, then mixes them with red onion, feta, turkey bacon, tomato, and spinach. The eggs and vegetables are folded into whole wheat tortillas, making this an ideal morning meal on the go. Go to recipe

08 of 15 Banana Smoothies © Anne Faber In just a bit more time than it takes to prepare cereal, you can make this quick blend of bananas with yogurt, orange juice, honey, and wheat germ. Five ingredients plus ice is all you need for this fantastic breakfast drink, which is a favorite of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Go to recipe

09 of 15 BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich © Kana Okada Chef Thomas Keller's scrumptious recipe combines three of the world's most popular sandwiches — the BLT; a fried egg; and a classic grilled cheese. Wrap this quick-cooking sandwich in parchment paper for an easy breakfast on-the-go. Go to recipe

10 of 15 Chia Seed Pudding © Antonis Achilleos As chia seeds soak in almond milk, they thicken to create a tapioca-like pudding. Top the pudding with sliced citrus fruit, berries, or mango for color and flavor. A handful of almonds can be added for crunch, while a drizzle of agave nectar on top lends it a bit of sweetness. The pudding can be refrigerated overnight or up to three days. Go to recipe

11 of 15 Challah French Toast © Food and Wine Start your day with this wonderfully decadent challah French toast, delicately flavored with a touch of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, and is a terrific use for any leftover challah you have on hand. Go to recipe

12 of 15 Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie © Lucy Schaeffer Simple and sophisticated, this creamy smoothie is perfect for breakfast. Packed with fruit, yogurt and a bit of almond butter for texture and flavor, sipping on this is just what your morning needs. Make this morning beverage with an immersion blender for fast prep and easy cleanup. Go to recipe

13 of 15 Egg in a Bagel Hole The Ingalls Toast your bagel while you cook your egg in this quick-but-decadent morning bite. Adding water to the skillet helps cook the eggs evenly without burning the bagel halves, resulting in a lightly toasted bagel wrapped around a perfectly runny yolk. Savory smoked salmon and creamy avocado complete this breakfast; a dollop of caviar makes as fancy as it is fast. Go to recipe

14 of 15 Scrambled Egg and Avocado Breakfast Sandwiches ABBY HOCKING This simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich recipe calls for using American cheese, but it's equally as delicious with Gruyere or sharp cheddar cheese. Feel free to further customize these by adding leftover cooked vegetables or using your favorite bread for toast if you don't have English muffins. Go to recipe