Everyone has their own opinions about how to make the best scrambled eggs. Some swear by adding milk to the whisked mixture to add extra moisture while other cooks believe you shouldn't whisk beforehand at all, because the eggs will become watery. Is there one correct way to do it? Probably not. And lucky for you, Food & Wine's covers all the possible methods by exploring the personal preferences of chefs around the world. Try their recipes and flavoring ideas to perfect your next breakfast.