Poached eggs the perfect way to have that runny yolk without any added oil. Each one only takes about three minutes to make, so your meal is done superfast. The technique can be tricky to master, but Food & Wine's guide has tips for perfecting your skills, even showing you how to make a dozen poached eggs at once. Try new recipes for easy breakfasts, healthy lunches, hearty salads and more to work more poached eggs into your weekly menu.