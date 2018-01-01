The ability to make a great omelet should definitely be part of any cook's skill set. And there are a couple different styles to help you perfect your technique. A French omelet has a smooth surface with a pale yellow color. The omelet gets rolled into a cylinder and the curds in the center are very soft and custard-like. Many Americans would think this version of an omelet is completely undercooked, because omelets in the U.S. are tougher and can be slightly browned and crispy. No matter which style you prefer, find a few go-to recipes from Food & Wine's guide.