The ideal formula for eggs Benedict is two halves of an English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce. And the sauce is key. It should be creamy, a little tangy and never broken (a hollandaise sin). Obviously, this isn't the ideal meal for people watching their waistlines, but it does serve as an ultra-comforting option for a relaxing weekend brunch. Food & Wine's guide to eggs Benedict has the classic recipe, but it also offers creative upgrades like a lobster version and a smart take on a Reuben. You can also find wine pairings and new techniques for making hollandaise sauce.