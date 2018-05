Eggs can take so many forms, from eggs Benedict to frittatas. Even omelet styles diverge—the French prefer a pale, creamy rolled version while Americans opt for a slightly browned omelet that gets folded in half. One thing the world can agree on? Eggs are one of the best breakfast foods around. They mix well with other ingredients and have the power to fuel you until lunch (and possibly beyond). Use Food & Wine’s guide to discover egg-focused recipes from some of the best chefs around the world.