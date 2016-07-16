7 Ways to Eat More Mango at Brunch

From refreshing juice to delicious muffins, here are seven excellent ways to get your mango fix at brunch.

Unsweetened tamarind paste gives this creamy mango smoothie a nice tartness.

This granola is terrific on its own, but it's great for breakfast with yogurt or milk.

Top your pancakes or waffles with this delicious fruit compote.

At the Casa Noble estate, bartender David Yan created this margarita to showcase the property's tequila. He coats the rim of the glass with citrusy Tajin-brand chile powder, but any powdered chili will give the drink a fun kick. It's perfect to cool down with during the warm months of summer.

Make brunch broozy with this refreshing mango margarita.

Basically any dessert can double as a brunch dish. Here, pineapple, mango and blueberries are the perfect filling for a fruit tart.

Mango, banana and coconut gives these muffins a sweet flavor, while the garbanzo bean flour helps create a tender texture and also provides a little extra protein.

Start your morning with this amazing tropical juice.



