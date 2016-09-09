7 Healthy, Portable Back-to-School Breakfasts

Don’t settle for a stale bagel. Here, seven easy and healthy breakfasts to make and take on the go.

F&W’s Justin Chapple’s incredible peanut butter and jelly oats can be thrown together the night before in a mason jar, so it’s ready to grab and go. Try this strawberry-studded version, which requires just five ingredients.

Chef Nate Appleton’s healthy breakfast smoothies get added protein thanks to almond butter.

"I usually make these sandwiches on days when there isn't enough time to sit down for a proper breakfast," says chef Sera Pelle, who wraps them in parchment paper for her kids to eat on the go.

These ingeniously moist muffins from Fraîche baker Jennifer Musty are rich in calcium and low in fat.

It doesn’t get any easier than these quick, satisfying “sandwiches” of apples, almond butter and granola.

These granola bars are packed with flavor and nutrients. Protein-rich buckwheat groats are bound together with a baked sweet potato and cardamom "caramel."

Consider making this paprika-spiked Spanish frittata for dinner on Sunday night. Turn leftovers into an on-the-go breakfast sandwich by topping a slice with hot sauce and then eating it between two pieces of toast.

