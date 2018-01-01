Chilaquiles is a popular Mexican dish created to help families use up leftovers from the night before. It’s usually eaten for breakfast or brunch. The dish consists of corn tortillas that are cut into quarters and lightly fried. Those tortilla pieces, called totopos, are then topped with a combination of salsa or sauce, onions, crema, cheese and, sometimes, shredded chicken. You can also add a fried egg on top if you’re feeling extra hungry. Food & Wine’s guide to this hearty morning dish explores ways to get creative—like opting for Fritos—and offers recipes from our favorite chefs.