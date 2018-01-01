Avocado toast recently had it's moment in the spotlight. Instagram was saturated with toast-filled photos and cooks were coming up with ways to take this toast to the next level, such as adding toppings like fried eggs or lobster. And though we may be sick of the trend, it was certainly onto something. What's there not to love about smashing rich, buttery avocado onto a perfectly toasted slice of crusty bread? It's a complete and filling meal that can be made in less than five minutes. Whether you want to stick with classic avocado or take your toast to new heights, Food & Wine's guide will help you along the way with amazingly delicious recipes.