Breakfast smoothies are an easy way to start your day off with a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals. Load up your blender with fruit, vegetables and some protein to whip up a complete meal that you can take on the go. One of our favorites, from chef Nate Appleman, combines strawberries, bananas, yogurt and almond butter. He uses it as a protein boost after his morning workouts. Food & Wine's guide has tons of smoothie ideas, from kale-packed drinks to tangy berry-buttermilk variations.