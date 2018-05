Egg sandwiches are a great option for those mornings when you just don't have time to sit down to a plated meal. While all that is really require is an egg and some form of bread, we hope you decide to take your sandwich to the next level. Chef Thomas Keller makes an over-the-top recipe where he adds a runny fried egg to a BLT and grilled cheese hybrid. Food & Wine's guide helps you make such elaborate creations and give you tons of ideas to make a killer sandwich.