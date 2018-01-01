Once you switch to biscuit as your new sandwich bread, nothing will ever compare again. The buttery, flaky layers can stand all on their own, but are made even better with the addition of fluffy eggs, crispy bacon and melted cheese. Biscuit sandwiches are one of those breakfasts that will keep you full until lunchtime and beyond. Food & Wine’s guide to these decadent brunch favorites include our ideas for delicious upgrades, the best sandwiches across the U.S. and many more recipes to uplift you in the morning.