"These were a staple of my Sunday brunch when I was a line cook at the Admiral Risty restaurant in Rancho Palos Verdes, in Southern California," says Greg Lindgren, who now co-owns some of San Francisco's best bars, including Rye and 15 Romolo. The decadent take on eggs Benedict includes scrambled eggs "with anything and everything," Greg says: Canadian bacon, cheese and jalapenos, all covered with hollandaise sauce.