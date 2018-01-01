Breakfast Pizza
Because why shouldn’t you eat pizza for breakfast? Crispy bacon, spicy sausage, fried eggs and melted cheese are some of our favorite breakfast foods to add to pizza for a savory, hearty brunch dish. Elevate a simple bacon-and egg-pizza with a few fancy ingredients like crème fraîche, sliced Brie and shredded mozzarella, or seasonal toppings such as fresh figs, heirloom tomatoes and baby arugula. Whether you’re looking for a perfect hangover cure or want to impress your brunch guests with a morning-appropriate pie, Food & Wine’s guide to breakfast pizza has a delicious recipe for everyone.
