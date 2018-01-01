Because why shouldn’t you eat pizza for breakfast? Crispy bacon, spicy sausage, fried eggs and melted cheese are some of our favorite breakfast foods to add to pizza for a savory, hearty brunch dish. Elevate a simple bacon-and egg-pizza with a few fancy ingredients like crème fraîche, sliced Brie and shredded mozzarella, or seasonal toppings such as fresh figs, heirloom tomatoes and baby arugula. Whether you’re looking for a perfect hangover cure or want to impress your brunch guests with a morning-appropriate pie, Food & Wine’s guide to breakfast pizza has a delicious recipe for everyone.