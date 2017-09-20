Stock a Better Breakfast Pantry With These 7 Items

Crisp fall mornings call for hearty meals. Thanks to these new a.m. essentials, our happiest hour begins before work, not after.
Trees Knees Coffee Maple Syrup, $14: Syrup gets the red-eye gravy treatment with this Stumptown coffee and Bushwick Kitchen collaboration.
River Valley Ranch Cherry Bomb Hot Sauce, $8: Made with sweet cherry bomb peppers, the vinegary condiment will kick fried eggs and hash browns into high gear.
McEvoy Ranch Meyer Lemon Marmalade, $14: Brighten chilly mornings with a zingy California spread that’s a natural match for scones.
Oat Box Granola, $20 for two 38-gram bags: This monthly subscription service sends out-of-the-ordinary seasonal mixes straight to your door. One of our favorites blends toasted coconut with tart dried pineapple.
Smoking Goose Hillbelly Breakfast Sausage, $33 as part of the breakfast collection with applewood bacon and chorizo: We’re hooked on these gingery pork links from butchers (and high school sweethearts) Mollie and Chris Eley.
Blake Hill Preserves Blueberry & Thyme Jam, $8: Herby and just sweet enough, Vicky and Joe Allard’s spread is perfect on buttered toast.
Runamok Hibiscus Maple Syrup, $17: Infused with organic flowers, this ruby syrup is as good on French toast as it is in a Bellini.