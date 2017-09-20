Stock a Better Breakfast Pantry With These 7 Items

Crisp fall mornings call for hearty meals. Thanks to these new a.m. essentials,  our happiest hour begins before work, not after.

Danielle Wayda
September 20, 2017

Trees Knees Coffee Maple Syrup, $14: Syrup gets the red-eye gravy treatment with this Stumptown coffee and Bushwick Kitchen collaboration. 

River Valley Ranch Cherry Bomb Hot Sauce, $8: Made with sweet cherry bomb peppers, the vinegary condiment will kick fried eggs and hash browns into high gear.

McEvoy Ranch Meyer Lemon Marmalade, $14: Brighten chilly mornings with a zingy California spread that’s  a natural match for scones. 

Oat Box Granola, $20 for two 38-gram bags: This monthly subscription service sends out-of-the-ordinary seasonal mixes straight to your door. One of our favorites blends toasted coconut with tart dried pineapple. 

Smoking Goose Hillbelly Breakfast Sausage, $33 as part of the breakfast collection with applewood bacon and chorizo: We’re hooked on these gingery pork links from butchers  (and high school sweethearts) Mollie and Chris Eley.  

Blake Hill Preserves Blueberry & Thyme Jam, $8: Herby and  just sweet enough,  Vicky and Joe Allard’s spread is perfect on buttered toast.  

Runamok Hibiscus Maple Syrup, $17: Infused with organic flowers, this ruby syrup is as good on French toast as it is in a Bellini. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up