Star Chefs' New Room Service Recipes

Las Alcobas, St. Helena, CA

You can order this OMG grilled cheese, filled with gooey Taleggio and topped with honey and flaky salt, at Chris Cosentino’s new restaurant, Acacia House, in the dreamy Las Alcobas hotel—but eating it in your robe feels like the ultimate luxury. “Each room has a balcony overlooking vineyards and mountainscapes,” says the chef. “Since you have the unbeatable view, why not have a beer and the best grilled cheese of your life while you’re at it?”