A breakfast strata is a classic make-ahead dish. Just layer bits of bread, cheese, vegetables, maybe some meat and pour beaten eggs over the whole thing. You didn’t dirty any extra dishes and the prep time was amazingly short. Plus, you can feed a whole crowd with very little work involved (and isn’t that the dream?). Food & Wine has plenty of strata recipes you can choose from the next time you have a few hungry house guests. Use our ideas as is or tweak them based on whatever leftovers you have on hand.