9 Ways to Eat More Coconut at Brunch

From pancakes to porridge, brunch is better with coconut.

F&W Editors
July 09, 2016

1. Carrot, Coconut and Zucchini Bread

This vegetable quick bread is not too sweet to eat in the morning.

2. Almond, Coconut and Pomegranate Scones

You can make these fruity scones in just 30 minutes.

3. Gluten-Free Banana-Coconut Pancakes

Banana and coconut are a tropical match in flavor heaven. Plus, they’re gluten-free!

4. Coconut Pudding with Pineapple and Candied Cashews 

Dessert at brunch is always a good choice.

5. Flax-Coconut Pancakes 

The flax in these pancakes ups the nutritional value significantly with fiber, omega-3s and minerals.

6. Triple Coconut-Black Sesame Quick Bread 

This gluten-free quick bread uses coconut three times for a well-rounded coconut flavor.

7. Coconut Pancakes 

These pancakes are super coconut-y with shredded coconut in the batter and on top.

8. Candied Ginger, Coconut and Quinoa Granola 

We love the crunch of this granola, which is great over ricotta or yogurt.

9. Coconut Quinoa Porridge with Ginger and Dates 

Quinoa is a super healthy breakfast made better by coconut milk.

