9 Ways to Eat More Coconut at Brunch

From pancakes to porridge, brunch is better with coconut.
1. Carrot, Coconut and Zucchini Bread
This vegetable quick bread is not too sweet to eat in the morning.
2. Almond, Coconut and Pomegranate Scones
You can make these fruity scones in just 30 minutes.
3. Gluten-Free Banana-Coconut Pancakes
Banana and coconut are a tropical match in flavor heaven. Plus, they’re gluten-free!
4. Coconut Pudding with Pineapple and Candied Cashews
Dessert at brunch is always a good choice.
5. Flax-Coconut Pancakes
The flax in these pancakes ups the nutritional value significantly with fiber, omega-3s and minerals.
6. Triple Coconut-Black Sesame Quick Bread
This gluten-free quick bread uses coconut three times for a well-rounded coconut flavor.
7. Coconut Pancakes
These pancakes are super coconut-y with shredded coconut in the batter and on top.
8. Candied Ginger, Coconut and Quinoa Granola
We love the crunch of this granola, which is great over ricotta or yogurt.
9. Coconut Quinoa Porridge with Ginger and Dates
Quinoa is a super healthy breakfast made better by coconut milk.