7 Best All-American Brunch Recipes

Get ready for the Fourth of July.

F&W Editors
July 03, 2016

 

1. Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches 

A giant step up from a fast-food breakfast sandwich, this biscuit is topped with eggs, cheese and country ham, jam optional.

2. Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce 

Star chef Bobby Flay makes this extremely good barbecue sauce by spiking tomato puree with two forms of smoky chile—ancho chile powder and chipotle in adobo sauce—then adding peanut butter for sweetness

3. Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries 

F&W's Justin Chapple uses a resealable plastic bag to mix his pancake batter and pipe out perfect pancakes--resulting in one less bowl to wash. 

4. Mom's Nutty Granola 

This fantastic granola is more nutty than sweet.

5. Classic Southern Fried Chicken

Crisco is used to fry this chicken to perfection. 

6. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns

The soft and sticky dough for these baking powder-boosted sweet buns—made without butter or oil—gets its richness from pureed cottage cheese.The soft and sticky dough for these baking powder-boosted sweet buns—made without butter or oil—gets its richness from pureed cottage cheese.

7. Vanilla Raised Doughnuts 

Nothing beats homemade doughnuts. 

