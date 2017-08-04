7 Cereal Bagels You Should Eat Immediately

Just last year rainbow bagels swept the nation/internet and became so popular that one of the bagel shops credited with starting the trend had to temporarily close in order to make due. More recently, the world was introduced to the Espresso Buzz bagel, which boasts 32mg of caffeine (and somehow a whopping 13g of protein). The most recent bagel trend, though, brings an additional breakfast food into the fray and it is one sweet mashup from the breakfast gods: the cereal bagel.

What to get???? A post shared by eM 80 (@em_80_qu) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

There are a number of bagel shops that have started making cereal bagels, but Staten Island's Bagels R Us and Freehold, NJ's The Bagel Nook are certainly two of the most poplar. While both shops sell a variety of brightly colored and snack food-infused bagels, each has also introduced a variety of cereal bagels, with flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cookie Crisp, Fruity Pebbles and Oreo O's, along with accompanying cream cheese flavors, and breakfast fans are going nuts for them. Here's a look at some of the most decadent cereal bagels from around the internet.

Fruity Pebbles

Yabba Dabba Do Its Sundayyy😝🙌🏻👅 #eatinggood #thebagelnook #thenook #bagelnook #fruitypebbles #cerealbagels #foodie #hungryaf #hungry #breakfastofchampions A post shared by The Bagel Nook (@the_bagel_nook) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

This brightly patterned bagel would be more than enough to power Fred and Barney's feet during their morning commute.

Oreo O's

This is a bagel made with Oreo O's cereal and then, through the magic of cream cheese, is equipped with even more Oreos.

Lucky Charms

Just when you thought breakfast couldn't get anymore magically delicious.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch bagels 😍 #cereal #breakfast #bagels #goodeats #nyc A post shared by Kaitlynn (@theshoefit) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

The cereal bagel with the taste you can see looks real good right about now.

Cap'n Crunch

Would we all like one of these delivered to our desks immediately? Aye aye, Captain.

Reese's Puffs

The one cereal your parents never let you get, now available in convenient bagel form.

Cookie Crisp

Took a trip to NJ's borough to get the cutest bagels 🌚 #cereal #cerealbagels #luckycharms #fruitypebbles #cookiecrisp A post shared by TJ Muller (@simplethim) on May 11, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

If anyone ever tells you that cookies are not an acceptable breakfast food, please immediately direct them here.