Bagels are so much more than a piece of bread with a hole in the center. These breakfast staples should be glossy on the outside and chewy on the inside. The perfect bagel should first be boiled. The process sets the bagel’s signature crust. Once boiled, the bagel can be dipped in any sort of topping before going in the oven to bake. Food & Wine’s guide takes you through the process of making your own bagels —the right way—plus recipes for delicious sandwiches and great topping ideas.