7 Wintry Pancakes to Make for Brunch

Sometimes you just need a short stack.
Fact: Pancakes make everything better. Whether it’s a beautiful, snowy morning or bleak, cold and gray, pancakes are exactly what you need. Here 7 wintery pancake recipes for you to whip up this weekend.
1. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Fluffy dough, cinnamon swirl and a drizzle of glaze make these pancakes just the sweet indulgence you’re looking for.
2. Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote
We’re never bored of cranberry sauce.
3. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes Drizzled with Honey
Take advantage of delicious winter citrus with these lemony pancakes.
4. Cinnamon Polenta Pancakes
Not only do these pancakes have a healthy dose of warming cinnamon, they’re also full of protein.
5. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes
Spiced and slightly savory, these pancakes are super flavorful.
6. Ricotta Pancakes with Orange Syrup
Vibrant orange syrup is another way to highlight winter citrus.
7. Cornmeal Pancakes with Maple-Cranberry Butter
Special trick: Try making pancakes in a cast-iron skillet.