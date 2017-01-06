7 Wintry Pancakes to Make for Brunch

Fact: Pancakes make everything better. Whether it’s a beautiful, snowy morning or bleak, cold and gray, pancakes are exactly what you need. Here 7 wintery pancake recipes for you to whip up this weekend.

© Abby Hocking

Fluffy dough, cinnamon swirl and a drizzle of glaze make these pancakes just the sweet indulgence you’re looking for.

© Tara Fisher

We’re never bored of cranberry sauce.

© MAURA MCEVOY

Take advantage of delicious winter citrus with these lemony pancakes.

Not only do these pancakes have a healthy dose of warming cinnamon, they’re also full of protein.

Spiced and slightly savory, these pancakes are super flavorful.

Vibrant orange syrup is another way to highlight winter citrus.

Special trick: Try making pancakes in a cast-iron skillet.