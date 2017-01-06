7 Wintry Pancakes to Make for Brunch

Sometimes you just need a short stack.

Morgan Goldberg
January 06, 2017

Fact: Pancakes make everything better. Whether it’s a beautiful, snowy morning or bleak, cold and gray, pancakes are exactly what you need. Here 7 wintery pancake recipes for you to whip up this weekend.

1. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Fluffy dough, cinnamon swirl and a drizzle of glaze make these pancakes just the sweet indulgence you’re looking for.

2. Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote

We’re never bored of cranberry sauce.

3. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes Drizzled with Honey

Take advantage of delicious winter citrus with these lemony pancakes.

4. Cinnamon Polenta Pancakes

Not only do these pancakes have a healthy dose of warming cinnamon, they’re also full of protein.

5. Bacon-Pumpkin-Pecan Pancakes

Spiced and slightly savory, these pancakes are super flavorful. 

6. Ricotta Pancakes with Orange Syrup

Vibrant orange syrup is another way to highlight winter citrus.

7. Cornmeal Pancakes with Maple-Cranberry Butter

Special trick: Try making pancakes in a cast-iron skillet.

