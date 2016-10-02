5 Best Apple Cakes for Brunch

Have you gone apple picking yet? Take advantage of the delicious fall fruit with these fantastic apple cakes.

This quick dish requires only sliced tart apples, a few handfuls of berries and a simple batter.

Golden Delicious apples hold their shape after they are caramelized with sugar and maple syrup, making them a perfect choice for this clever, giant one-pan pancake.

Caramelized apples and pecan-laced streusel make Andrew Zimmern's lightly spiced crumb cake totally irresistible.

Chef Matt Danko uses his father's recipe to make sharlotka, a deliciously light and fluffy Russian apple cake.

This is one of the best upside-down cakes ever--the maple syrup infuses both the apples and the cake, making it taste like a stack of apple pancakes.