5 Best Apple Cakes for Brunch

© Christina Holmes

Fall-ify your breakfast.

F&W Editors
October 02, 2016

Have you gone apple picking yet? Take advantage of the delicious fall fruit with these fantastic apple cakes.

1. Guest-at-the-Doorstep Apple-Berry Charlotte

This quick dish requires only sliced tart apples, a few handfuls of berries and a simple batter.

2. Light and Fluffy Baked Apple Pancake

Golden Delicious apples hold their shape after they are caramelized with sugar and maple syrup, making them a perfect choice for this clever, giant one-pan pancake.

3. Apple-Raisin Crumb Cake

Caramelized apples and pecan-laced streusel make Andrew Zimmern's lightly spiced crumb cake totally irresistible.

4. Apple Sharlotka

Chef Matt Danko uses his father's recipe to make sharlotka, a deliciously light and fluffy Russian apple cake.

5. Maple-Apple Upside-Down Cake

This is one of the best upside-down cakes ever--the maple syrup infuses both the apples and the cake, making it taste like a stack of apple pancakes.

