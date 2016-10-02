5 Best Apple Cakes for Brunch

Fall-ify your breakfast.
Have you gone apple picking yet? Take advantage of the delicious fall fruit with these fantastic apple cakes.
1. Guest-at-the-Doorstep Apple-Berry Charlotte
This quick dish requires only sliced tart apples, a few handfuls of berries and a simple batter.
2. Light and Fluffy Baked Apple Pancake
Golden Delicious apples hold their shape after they are caramelized with sugar and maple syrup, making them a perfect choice for this clever, giant one-pan pancake.
3. Apple-Raisin Crumb Cake
Caramelized apples and pecan-laced streusel make Andrew Zimmern's lightly spiced crumb cake totally irresistible.
4. Apple Sharlotka
Chef Matt Danko uses his father's recipe to make sharlotka, a deliciously light and fluffy Russian apple cake.
5. Maple-Apple Upside-Down Cake
This is one of the best upside-down cakes ever--the maple syrup infuses both the apples and the cake, making it taste like a stack of apple pancakes.