End-of-Summer Muffin Marathon

We deliberately held this post until swimsuit-appropriate weather was waning. Now is the time to bake tall towers of blueberry, strawberry-rhubarb and bacon-scallion-corn muffins and to eat them knowing that soon, you'll be wrapped in cavernous woolens and no one will be able to see what you've done.

Juicy blueberries star in these amazing muffins, which can also be made with other kinds of fresh fruit such as raspberries or peaches.

Whether they’re a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon treat, these giant, sugar-topped muffins are as versatile as they are crowd-pleasing. Cedric Angeles

When farmers' markets are in full swing, cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini loves making these over-size sugar-topped muffins with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.

We love our corn fresh, but it’s also a delicious and handy ingredient for baking. Here, F&W’s Justin Chapple keeps his corn muffins light and moist by using buttermilk in the batter. With a swipe of sweet honey mascarpone, these muffins make a wonderful, indulgent breakfast or a perfect Southern dinner side. Nicole Franzen

Mango, banana and coconut give these muffins a sweet, tropical flavor.

These crumbly, gluten-free muffins are the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

© Emma Galloway

Filled with generous chunks of golden peach and zingy passion fruit, these gluten- and dairy-free muffins make the perfect mid-morning snack.

Fresh raspberries are folded into the batter for these nutty muffins.

Skip the oven; these savory muffins bake on the grill and absorb terrific smoky flavor.

Fresh blueberries are cooked down to a compote and swirled into sweet corn muffins.

These especially moist cornbread muffins are sweetened mildly with honey, molasses and dried apricots.