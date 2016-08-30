End-of-Summer Muffin Marathon

A crumbly, buttery sprint to sweater season.
We deliberately held this post until swimsuit-appropriate weather was waning. Now is the time to bake tall towers of blueberry, strawberry-rhubarb and bacon-scallion-corn muffins and to eat them knowing that soon, you'll be wrapped in cavernous woolens and no one will be able to see what you've done.
1. Blueberry Muffins with Crumb Topping
Juicy blueberries star in these amazing muffins, which can also be made with other kinds of fresh fruit such as raspberries or peaches.
2. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins
When farmers' markets are in full swing, cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini loves making these over-size sugar-topped muffins with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.
3. Corn-Studded Corn Muffins with Honey Mascarpone
F&W's Justin Chapple keeps his corn muffins light and moist by using buttermilk in the batter.
4. Tropical Mini Breakfast Muffins
Mango, banana and coconut give these muffins a sweet, tropical flavor.
5. Blueberry-Lemon Coconut Muffins
These crumbly, gluten-free muffins are the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
6. Peach and Passion Fruit Muffins
Filled with generous chunks of golden peach and zingy passion fruit, these gluten- and dairy-free muffins make the perfect mid-morning snack.
7. Hazelnut-Brown Butter Muffins with Raspberries
Fresh raspberries are folded into the batter for these nutty muffins.
8. Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins
Skip the oven; these savory muffins bake on the grill and absorb terrific smoky flavor.
9. Corn-Blueberry Muffins
Fresh blueberries are cooked down to a compote and swirled into sweet corn muffins.
10. Honey-Apricot Corn Muffins
These especially moist cornbread muffins are sweetened mildly with honey, molasses and dried apricots.