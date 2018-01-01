Bread making is getting back to its roots. Instead of using pre-packaged wheat flour, expert bakers are choosing alternative grains like freekeh, barley and rye, and milling them in-house. Home cooks are catching on, too, according to kitchen designer Blue Arnold: “Fifteen years ago, it wasn’t normal to grind your own coffee,” he says. “Similarly, grinding your own grains is becoming more and more common. Now people want freshness. They want to do it from scratch. And they want a designated area for milling, just like with coffee.” F&W's guide will teach you about everything from milling your own grains to baking the perfect loaf of bread.