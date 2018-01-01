Right now, white bread doesn't have the best reputation. In fact, when Michael Pollan asked Slow Fooders what he should put in his book Food Rules, some suggested he write that "white bread is only good for picking up glass." But, we disagree. White bread has a lot of redeeming qualities. It makes us nostalgic for the sandwiches we enjoyed as kids and serves as one of the best choices for a classic grilled cheese or BLT. F&W's guide to this often controversial bread includes interviews with master bakers, the latest on recent health studies and tons of delicious recipes.