"Tortillas are like a plate you can eat. Load up this flat, chewy bread with all kinds of toppings, from cheese to pulled pork. As a vehicle for tons of delicious flavor, tortillas are the ultimate shape-shifters: they can be tacos, quesadillas, wraps, pizzas and more. You can even crisp them up in the oven to add as a crunchy topping to plain soups and salads. Food & Wine's guide to tortillas helps you to discover all the ways you can incorporate them into your own cooking. We have easy weeknight meal ideas and techniques for making fresh tortillas at home."