Unlike a yeast bread, this quick bread doesn't make you wait for it to rise. Soda bread has four very basic components: flour, baking soda (hence the name), salt and buttermilk. Without yeast, the bread relies on a reaction between the buttermilk and baking soda to leaven the dough. The Irish claimed this bread as their own because their climate is best suited to grow soft wheat—used in cakes and pastries—which doesn't fare well in yeast bread recipes. But don't wait for a St. Patrick's Day feast to try this bread. Slices of hearty soda bread are great toasted with a smear of jam and butter any time. F&W's guide covers the traditional recipe but also throws in some curveballs, like soda bread pudding and bread dotted with caraway seeds and sweet golden raisins.