Soft pretzels were introduced in the U.S. by German immigrants in the late 18th century, and grew quickly in popularity. These salty snacks are delicious on their own, but we love to use them as breadcrumbs and add them to sweet treats. Using coarsely crushed pretzels in lieu of breadcrumbs gives mustard-baked chicken a super crunchy coating—make sure you use thick, hard pretzels like sourdough to ensure crispiness. For a decadently sweet-salty dessert, use pretzels to make the crust for this milk chocolate tart. With just a handful of ingredients, this dessert is perfect for anyone who loves chocolate-covered pretzels. Get these recipes and learn how to make your own pretzels [https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/soft-pretzels] from F&W’s guide.