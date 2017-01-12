How to Make Spelt Garlic Knots

We’re calling it: 2017 is the year of the garlic knot. And the best part about these revamped classics taking Brooklyn by storm? They’re not only good, they’re good for you. At newly opened Gristmill in Park Slope, dough wunderkind Jake Novick-Finder has a devoted following for his reinvention of the beloved pizza shop snack. Made with fresh, locally milled flour (which is more nutrient-dense) and whole-grain spelt flour, his garlic knots are chewier and more flavorful than your standard knots. He finishes them with a liberal sprinkling of everything-bagel spice and cacio e pepe toppings. “But they still hit that same nostalgic note,” he says. —Julia Heffelfinger