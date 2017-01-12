How to Make Spelt Garlic Knots

We’re calling it: 2017 is the year of the garlic knot. And the  best part about these revamped classics taking Brooklyn by storm? They’re not only good, they’re good for you. At newly opened Gristmill  in Park Slope, dough wunderkind Jake Novick-Finder has  a devoted following for his reinvention of the beloved  pizza shop snack. Made with fresh, locally milled flour (which is more nutrient-dense) and whole-grain spelt flour,  his garlic knots are chewier  and more flavorful than your standard knots. He finishes them with a liberal sprinkling of everything-bagel spice and cacio e pepe toppings. “But they still hit that same nostalgic note,” he says. —Julia Heffelfinger

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8 © Con Poulos

1. Pinch the dough.

With the sticky side up, press the outside edges of the ball together to seal.

Advertisement
2 of 8 © Con Poulos

2. Form a log.

Working from the  opposite side, fold the dough over itself 3 or 4 times to form a tight log.

3 of 8 © Con Poulos

3. Let rise.

Slide the baking sheets into 2 very large plastic bags. Fill with air and tie. Proof for 1 hour.

Advertisement
4 of 8 © Con Poulos

4. Flatten.

Press down on the dough with your palm and rotate  the oval so the long side faces you.

Advertisement
5 of 8 © Con Poulos

5. Tie a knot.

Tie the rope into a loose knot with 2 long tails. Transfer to a baking sheet; repeat.

Advertisement
6 of 8 © Con Poulos

6. Roll it out.

Using both hands and working from the center of the log to the ends, roll into a 12-inch rope.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8 © Con Poulos

Add everything bagel-inspired seasoning.

This version is sprinkled with a seeded, everything bagel-inspired topping before baking.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8 © John Kernick

Add Parmesan and pepper for cacio e pepe knots.

Inspired by the classic Roman pasta, Novick-Finder gives these garlic knots a shower of Parmesan and cracked black pepper before and after baking.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up