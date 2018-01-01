Buttery garlic bread is the perfect accompaniment to a creamy Caesar salad, a cheesy pasta dish or a veggie-packed pizza. While there’s nothing wrong with classic garlic bread, try something different by throwing it on the grill for a wood-fired flavor, slicing the loaf into fries and serving them with marinara dip, or simply adding fresh herbs—we especially like rosemary and thyme. Upgrade a basic sandwich, like a meatball sub or a Philly cheesesteak, by swapping a plain hero roll with toasted garlic bread, and dice any leftovers for croutons in a garlicky salad. Whether you’re looking for a savory side dish or an inspired main course, Food and Wine’s guide to garlic bread has a recipe for everyone.